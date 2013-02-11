CLOSE
National
Home

The Best And Worst Dressed At The Grammy’s [PHOTOS]

0 reads
Leave a comment

THE 55TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS: THE ABSOLUTE BEST (& WORST) DRESSED

The 55th Annual Grammy Awards came and went but not without a fashion bang. Hollywood’s who’s who called on some of the greats in fashion for the biggest night of music. From Tom Ford, Moschino, YSL, to Lanvin–the celebrities slayed the red carpet. Of course we couldn’t get through a red carpet without some hiccups. Check out our gallery of the absolutely best (and worst) dressed from the evening!

Best , dressed , grammy , grammy 2013 , grammys , worst

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion Describes “Hot Girl Summer”
 2 days ago
07.17.19
“Quality Control: Control The Streets Volume 2” Gets…
 2 days ago
07.17.19
Rick Ross Announces “Port Of Miami 2” Release…
 2 days ago
07.17.19
Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Might Be Planning…
 2 days ago
07.17.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close