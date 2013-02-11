The Best And Worst Dressed At The Grammy’s [PHOTOS]

THE 55TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS: THE ABSOLUTE BEST (& WORST) DRESSED

The 55th Annual Grammy Awards came and went but not without a fashion bang. Hollywood’s who’s who called on some of the greats in fashion for the biggest night of music. From Tom Ford, Moschino, YSL, to Lanvin–the celebrities slayed the red carpet. Of course we couldn’t get through a red carpet without some hiccups. Check out our gallery of the absolutely best (and worst) dressed from the evening!