Marques Houston Fears For His Life???

Marques Houston claims he fears for his life. Former label mate Raz B is allegedly acting irrationally. Unfortunately this isn’t the first time. After the group B2K disbanded a few of the members made allegations of sexual abuse. Raz went over seas to China and began to wild out! According to TheUrbanDaily.com Marques spoke out on that instance and said he (Raz B) is an attention seeker. Fast forward to February 2013 his odd behavior has forced MH to file a temporary restraining order against him. Read more by clicking here.

Your thoughts?

Jade West “Always On a Musical Quest”

On-Air Personality/Producer/Public Affairs

Producer of the Russ Parr Morning Show M-F 6-10am

On-Air Sunday’s 10-2pm

Follow me on Twitter @jadewest101

Like The Wiz on Facebook to stay updated with the latest breaking, entertainment news and original interviews!