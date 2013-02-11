Mary J. Blige Defaults On Another Loan

My girl Mary J. Blige ended last year with a lawsuit for defaulting on $2.2 million bank loan, and is now starting 2013 with yet another lawsuit. The “Queen Of Hip Hop Soul,” has allegedly defaulted on a $500,000 Bank of America loan, according to a new lawsuit reports the NY Post.

MJB took out the loan in 2005 and made payments through June 2011, when she abruptly stopped making payments. She now owes more than $511,000, which includes a $497,000 unpaid principal plus interest, court papers charge.

No word as yet from Mary’s camp.

Your thoughts?

