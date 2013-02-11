CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Home

The Worst Beyonce Grammy Dresses Of All Time [PHOTOS]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Beyonce went basic betty for the 2013 Grammy Awards.

Beyonce is the definition of FIERCE, she dominates and commands attention everywhere she goes. During her performances “Queen B” always gets it right, BUT when it comes to fashion, there is that small percentage of the time where even Beyonce gets it wrong!

Check out some of Beyonce’s best and worst Grammy outfits!

Beyonce's Best And Worst Grammy Looks [Photos]

10 photos Launch gallery

Beyonce's Best And Worst Grammy Looks [Photos]

Continue reading Beyonce’s Best And Worst Grammy Looks [Photos]

Beyonce's Best And Worst Grammy Looks [Photos]

Beyonce is the definition of FIERCE, she dominates and commands attention everywhere she goes. During her performances "Queen B" always gets it right, BUT when it comes to fashion, there is that small percentage of the time where even Beyonce  gets it wrong! Check out some of Beyonce's best and worst Grammy outfits!

The Worst Beyonce Grammy Dresses Of All Time [PHOTOS] was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

beyonce , grammys , The Grammys

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion Describes “Hot Girl Summer”
 2 days ago
07.17.19
“Quality Control: Control The Streets Volume 2” Gets…
 2 days ago
07.17.19
Rick Ross Announces “Port Of Miami 2” Release…
 2 days ago
07.17.19
Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Might Be Planning…
 2 days ago
07.17.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close