UPDATE: Icky Woods Stops By The Wiz! “The Chevey Spark Raffle Dead Line is Fast approaching!”

Please take a few seconds to listen to this heartfelt story Straight from Icky Woods.

Listen here seg1icky Part 2 Hereick222

http://www.jovantewoodsfoundation.org/

Our Mission is 3-fold

Asthma: In 2012 we are establishing an ongoing endowment in Jovante”s name to help fund the critical work of Cincinnati Children”s Asthma Research Division. We will also work to bring Asthma Awareness to our Community, Nation and World, provide asthma screenings, and education to families in need.

Organ Donation: We will continue our work with LifeCenter Organ Donor Network to educate all on the importance of this Gift of Life.

Education: Our “3.8 to be Great” scholarship fund awards two scholarships to a male and female athlete with a 3.8 or greater GPA. Proceeds from all of our event”s, programs and donations are shared between these three important goals unless otherwise specified.

About the Jovante Woods Foundation: On August 14th, 2010, Jovante Woods died suddenly from a severe asthma attack. Because of their loss, Jovante’s parents, Ickey and Chandra, were inspired to educate and help prevent others from experiencing the loss of a loved one. One in every ten Americans suffers from asthma, yet many are not aware of how very dangerous it can be. The mortality rate for children 19 and under has risen 80% since 1980. Asthma has become epidemic accounting for 25% of all emergency room visits and is the #1 chronic disease in our nation. Information and education regarding asthma is woefully sparse. The Jovante Woods Foundation’s goal is to not only raise awareness and educate, but support Cincinnati Children’s Asthma Research Division with their mission to develop more effective medication to control this disease and ultimately discover a cure.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: