Tragedy Strikes After Super Bowl!!!

According to ESPN.com Alice and Brian Young were sitting in their vehicle on the side of the highway on the Monday following the Super Bowl just outside of New Orleans when a 26yr old female drunk driver plowed into their car causing it to ignite. The Young’s were leaving town after watching their nephew, San Francisco 49ers TE, Delanie Walker play in the big game. The couple was pronounced dead at the scene. As for the driver, she survived the fiery crash with minor injuries. She’s currently facing jail time. Get the rest of the story by clicking here.

Your thoughts?

Jade West “Always On a Musical Quest”

On-Air Personality/Producer/Public Affairs

Producer of the Russ Parr Morning Show M-F 6-10am

On-Air Sunday’s 10-2pm

Follow me on Twitter @jadewest101

