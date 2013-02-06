CLOSE
Black History Month
Madame C.J. Walker A Self Made Millionaire! [Video]

Madame CJ Walker orphaned at the age of 7 was the first successful self made millionaire whose hair care products revolutionized America as we know it for the black female.  Get her story by clicking here. 

