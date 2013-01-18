Common Shows Russ Parr Some “Luv” On The Morning Show [Interview]

Common is not only an incredible lyricist, he’s got his SAGG card- he’s an actor! His latest film is a drama! He stars opposite side of Michael Rainey Jr. who plays his nephew. What began as a bonding moment between family members winds up turning in to a run for their lives. Listen below as Common shares more on what you can expect from his new movie in the interview below.

>>>Common talks new movie “Luv” on the Russ Parr Morning Show<<<

