CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Common Shows Russ Parr Some “Luv” On The Morning Show [Interview]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Common is not only an incredible lyricist, he’s got his SAGG card- he’s an actor!  His latest film is a drama! He stars opposite side of Michael Rainey Jr. who plays his nephew. What began as a bonding moment between family members  winds up turning in to a run for their lives.  Listen below as Common shares more on what you can expect from his new movie in the interview below.

>>>Common talks new movie “Luv” on the Russ Parr Morning Show<<<

Your thoughts?

“The Russ Parr Morning Show”

Monday- Friday 6-10am & Saturday’s- 8-10am

Follow Russ Parr on Twitter @RussParrShow

Like The Wiz on Facebook to stay updated with the latest breaking, entertainment news and original interviews!
 
Common , Fredas Flicks , G.O.O.D. Music , kanye west , Queen Laifah , russ parr

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
COLIN KAEPERNICK, ERIC REID REACH SETTLEMENT WITH THE…
 2 days ago
02.15.19
21 Savage describes fears of deportation, says he…
 2 days ago
02.15.19
Family Affair: Tiffany Haddish Shares Funny Story That…
 2 days ago
02.15.19
Gwoppovelli The WIZ Warmup
The Wiz Warm Up: Cincinnati’s Dash Gwoppovelli &…
 2 days ago
02.15.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close