Who’s Going To The Presidential Inauguration?

The biggest party in D.C. is a week away, and while people are no doubt excited to hear President Barack Obama‘s acceptance speech at this year’s presidential inauguration, there’s also the question of who is attending the heralded event on January 21st. Here, NewsOne provides you the details!

From what we do know, Beyonce and Kelly Clarkson are a lock for providing the inaugural ceremony with entertainment flair. They’ll also receive support on that front from Katy Perry, Alicia Keys, Usher, Stevie Wonder, and plenty more singers. Oh, and let’s not forget the Glee cast members. Monday’s Inaugural Balls will also feature performances from Hip-Hop group Black Violin, Chris Cornell, Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Foxx, Marc Anthony, and Mana.

Cuban-American poet Richard Blanco will serve as the 2013 inaugural poet, ready to set the crowd ablaze with works exploring his background as a gay Hispanic man.

Myrlie-Evers Williams, the widow of Civil Rights legend Medgar Evers, will administer the official invocation. In choosing Williams, Obama breaks with 200+ years of men traditionally delivering the prayer. It will also mark the first time a non-clergy person has been selected for the role.

Seven students from D.C.’s East Stroudsburg University will be attending the Washington Center Presidential Inauguration Seminar, which will grant them access to exclusive site visits around the capital, presentations by political speakers, and special events. While they won’t be attending the inauguration, the students hope to catch a glimpse of the President during the 10-day seminar.

The Presidential Inaugural Committee announced Tuesday morning that former First Daughter Chelsea Clinton will act as Honorary Chair for the 2013 National Day Of Service. Thursday they announced that fifteen members of President Obama’s cabinet will also participate in the NDS, lending their hands to help honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

They include Attorney General Eric Holder, Interior Secretary Ken Salazar, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, and U.N. Ambassador Susan Rice. The event will be the starting point for the Second Inaugural Weekend for President Obama and Joe Biden. As Chair, Clinton will assist in service events on Saturday, January 19th. She will also headline the Service Summit on the National Mall.

The Committee has also released the talent lineup for the Kids’ Inaugural Concert Saturday and the official Inaugural Balls Monday. Both events will include performers such as Nick Cannon, Brad Paisley, Mindless Behavior and Soul Children Of Chicago.

According to MSN News, up to 800,000 people are expected to attend the inauguration, down from the 1.8 million who attended the 2009 inauguration.

