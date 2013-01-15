CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Is Boris Kodjoe The Least Funny Real Husband Of Hollywood? [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Boris Kodjoe not only co-stars on the new BET show “The Real Husbands of Hollywood,” he’s also one in real life! Get some insight into his new role, upcoming roles, and his family in this interview from “The Russ Parr Morning Show!”

Hear more funny interviews weekdays from 6-10 am on “The Russ Parr Morning Show!”

