Laz Alonso star of T.D. Jakes “Jumping The Broom” was one of many in attendance at this years BET Honors Award Ceremony. I was able to catch up with Laz and discuss his new role on NBC’s “Deception,” where he stars opposite of Meghan Good and Victor Garbe. During the interview, I referred to the handsome actor as a “sex symbol,” surprisingly Laz seemed shocked! It’s hard to believe he doesn’t realize every woman with decent taste in America is DROOLING over him! The humble gentleman also gave a really surprising answer in regards to what he is attracted to in women.

Watch this “Digital Diva” exclusive below:

[ooyala code=”w5ZzJmODo9nPCefaUhSzAugKIk1G11ZQ”]

Help RNBPHILLY Get To 50,000 Likes!

What Attracts Laz Alonso To The Opposite Sex? [Exclusive Interview] was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Written By: RNBPhilly.com Posted January 15, 2013

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: