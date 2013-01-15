CLOSE
2014 Women's Empowerment News
What Attracts Laz Alonso To The Opposite Sex? [Exclusive Interview]

Laz Alonso star of T.D. Jakes “Jumping The Broom” was one of many in attendance at this years  BET Honors Award Ceremony. I was able to catch up with Laz and discuss his new  role on  NBC’s “Deception,” where he  stars opposite of Meghan Good and Victor Garbe. During the interview,  I referred to the  handsome actor as a “sex symbol,” surprisingly  Laz seemed shocked! It’s hard to believe he doesn’t realize every woman with decent taste in America is DROOLING over him! The humble gentleman also gave a really surprising answer in regards to what he is attracted to in women.

Watch this “Digital Diva” exclusive below:

