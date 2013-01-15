Did Oxygen Cancel Shawty Lo’s “All My Babies’ Mamas?”

I suppose when you complain enough, you might actually get what you want. Such is the case for Sabrina Lamb, who started an online petition to stop the show from airing. Word is the folks at the Oxygen Network are feeling the heat and have decided to can the show before it even had a chance to air.

The YBF reports:

After defending the show once it started the very short lived publicity campaign, the Oxygen network has put the kibosh on ATL drug honcho turned rapper Shawty Lo’s made-for-foolywang “All My Babies’ Mamas.” That’s right. You won’t be seeing 10 women, who are all mothers to Shawty Lo’s kids, play out their foolish, sad or cringe worthy behavior while Shawty stays in the middle being equally foolish and getting praised for it.

The Daily Beast says their sources say Oxygen will announce cancellation any day now. Interestingly, the network first defended the show by saying, “It was not meant to be a stereotypical representation of everyday life for any one demographic or cross section of society.’’

Oh really? Interesting.

The creator of the petition, Sabrina Lamb, worked to stop the show from airing. She stated in the petition (the gist of it) that the show would be a horrific example of life for a certain “group” of people.

Like The Wiz on Facebook to stay updated with the latest breaking, entertainment news and original interviews!

RECENT UPDATES

◦ Win Wendy’s for a Year + $500 in Cash!

◦ Kim K due date and is marriage in the plans??? (video)

◦ Happy Birthday Martin Luther King Jr.!!!

◦ A$AP Rocky Tells Russ Parr Show “He’s Staying Out Of Trouble” [Interview]

◦ “Love & Hip Hop” (New York) Recap: This Latina Is On Fire

◦ Future (Feat. Mexico Rann & Casino) – Whip Game Video [Warning Explicit]

◦ THE NOTORIOUS B.I.G DAUGHTER GETS A LIP TATTOO OF HIS NAME