A$AP Rocky Tells Russ Parr Show “He’s Staying Out Of Trouble” [Interview]

A$AP Rocky’s debut album “Long.Live.A$AP” is now on shelves. Plus A$AP Rocky will be on the tube tonight. He’s performing on David Letterman this evening at 11:35/10:35C on CBS.

>>>The Russ Parr Morning Show interview with A$AP Rocky<<<

"The Russ Parr Morning Show"

Monday- Friday 6-10am & Saturday's- 8-10am

Follow Russ Parr on Twitter @RussParrShow

Like The Wiz on Facebook to stay updated with the latest breaking, entertainment news and original interviews!
 
