THE NOTORIOUS B.I.G DAUGHTER GETS A LIP TATTOO OF HIS NAME

Biggie‘s daughter Tyanna is making a statement in honor of her late father Notorious B.I.G. Tyanna got a painful tat that she showed off on Instagram of her inner bottom lip with the letters B.I.G! With the caption saying: “Business instead of games !”. Talk about loving Big Papa.

This was not her first tattoo in honor of her dad, she already has one on her back of her dad as an angel. What do you think of Biggie’s daughter’s tribute to her father?? Leave your comment below.

