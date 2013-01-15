CLOSE
Music & Entertainment
HomeMusic & Entertainment

THE NOTORIOUS B.I.G DAUGHTER GETS A LIP TATTOO OF HIS NAME

0 reads
Leave a comment

Biggie‘s daughter Tyanna is making a statement in honor of her late father Notorious B.I.G.   Tyanna got a painful tat that she showed off on Instagram of her inner bottom lip with the letters B.I.G! With the caption saying: “Business instead of games !”.  Talk about loving Big Papa.

 

 

 

 

 

This was not her first tattoo in honor of her dad, she already has one on her back of her dad as an angel. What do you think of Biggie’s daughter’s tribute to her father?? Leave your comment below.

 

Bad Boy , Big , biggie daughter , Biggie Smalls , ciroc , diddy , MAZJOR , Tattoo

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Swedish Prosecutors Let It Slip That They Want…
 12 hours ago
07.19.19
Bump That: Usher Files Motion To Have Medical…
 12 hours ago
07.19.19
YFN Lucci “Turner Field,” Young Dolph & Key…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
The Power of Twitter: Meek Mill Connects With…
 1 day ago
07.19.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close