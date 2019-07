It seems like 2013 is bringing a change of heart for a few of our favorite Hollywood couples. After a year-long separation, Kobe Bryant‘s wife, Vanessa, used instagram to let followers know that they’re giving their marriage another try. CLICK HERE TO SEE WHAT KOBE SAID ON FACEBOOK

