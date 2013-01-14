Lil Wayne maybe getting over his bad feelings about New York. The Young Money CEO is one of the debut guests on MTV’s new show, The Show with Vinny. As one of the many spin offs from MTV’s hit series, Jersey Shore, Vinny Guadagnino is the host of a new talk show that takes place in Staten Island at his home with his family.

Vinny came to the Shore straight out of his momma’s basement and now has the opportunity (read: excuse) to return and still look cool.

Lil Wayne didn’t have nice things to say about the city of New York in the past and with good reason. Tunechi spent a year of his life locked away in Rikers Island prison for a gun charge he caught in the city and went on to say he didn’t like being in New York. That comment caused a firestorm of criticism for his distaste for the birth of Hip-Hop.

Check out the trailer below:

Lil Wayne Visits Staten Island, New York On The Show With Vinny [VIDEO] was originally published on theurbandaily.com