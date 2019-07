2012 was the year of one liners. Like “YOLO” crazy standout lyrics caused quite some controversy. Among those popular, mostly humorous, sometimes offensive sayings, was the famous “B*** you wasn’t with me shooting in the gym,” by none other than Drizzy Drake. It took a while, but the woman to whom the diss was directed–Vanessa Bryant–finally responded via Instagram!

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE TWEET

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: