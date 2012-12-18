WTF! Instagram Can Now Sell Your Photos Without Your Permission!

Via WKYS in DC

Instagram announced today that it is dramatically changing its policy to allow itself the right to sale photos posted on its service by its users , without their permission or payment to them, to companies for commercial purposes.

The announcement garnered an instant public backlash with some saying that the policy shift is akin to company suicide by the Facebook-owned company as analysts forecast a flood of disabled accounts by the mid-January deadline.

Users who do not delete their accounts by Jan. 16 will not be able to opt out and will, by default, relinquish their intellectual rights of their content to the service for commercial use.

Read More HERE

Like The Wiz on Facebook to stay updated with the latest breaking, entertainment news and original interviews!

RECENT UPDATES