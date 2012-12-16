CLOSE
Bow Wow Tells When & To Whom He Lost His VIRGINITY! [Video]

[WARNING: INAPPROPRIATE FOR PEOPLE UNDER 18]

Bow Wow appeared on Shade 45’s  “Sway In The Morning” recently where he dished on losing his virginity, his celebrity crushes and opened up about about his baby’s mama and her new boyfriend.

Bow Wow stopped by “Sway In The Morning” yesterday to promote his upcoming film Allegiance (out January 2013) and a segment he taped for Oprah’s OWN network about her favorite guests.

During the chat, he revealed he lost his virginity to video vixen/”SMOOTH” cover girl Esther Baxter at the age of 16.  He says, “I couldn’t turn her down.”  He then told Sway that he’s had so much sex that he’s finally ready to settle down, although he isn’t prepared for marriage.  READ MORE!

