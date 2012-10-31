Which “Basketball Wives L.A.” Cast Member Was Allegedly Fired?

Looks like pink slips were handed out at “Basketball Wives LA.” Sources connected to the show tell TMZ, four of the “wives” were let go and it seems Gloria got the ball rolling. The producers are getting rid of Gloria and her sister Laura Govan, Malaysia Pargo and Brooke Bailey because the wives, especially Gloria, weren’t allowing “all of their reality to be filmed.”

Rumor has it the producers got fed up with Gloria when she jetted off to Vegas to marry boyfriend Matt Barnes and didn’t even let the show know about it. Their sources say the producers felt extremely disrespected by her actions and made the decision to clean house.

Apparently the wives aren’t aware they’re getting fired yet, but the producers are already looking for new women to fill their spots.

I’m sure the ladies are aware by now that their jobs are in jeopardy!

Your thoughts?

