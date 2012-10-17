Bobby V Gives Russ Parr the RnB Recipe [Interview]

The Russ Parr Morning Show received a call on the celebrity hotline from Bobby V this morning. Seems Bobby V has been stuck in the lab concocting something special. He tells us he has developed and mastered the RnB recipe and he’s unleashing it on music lovers all across the world this day. Bobby’s got a brand new album on store shelves “Dust till Dawn!” The Mirror crooner also shared with us this is his most featured album to date. Together again- you’ll hear another fun, dance collaboration with he and Lil Wayne as well as familiar artists including Future, Gucci Mane, Red Café and K. Michelle. Listen to the complete interview below.

>>>>>>>Russ Parr interviews Bobby V<<<<<<<<

