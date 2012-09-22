CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Iyanla Vanzant Denies Exploiting Evelyn Lozada

0 reads
Leave a comment

Iyanla Vanzant doesn’t appreciate the insinuation that she exploited the recent drama between Evelyn Lozada and Chad Johnson for her new TV venture, Iyanla, Fix My Life. The OWN TV personality tells theGrio that it was Evelyn who reached out to her. You know, because some of your aunties and cousins were giving the cast members of Basketball Wives hell…hence the need for an image reboost.

According to Iyanla, all guests are selected based on letters penned to her and what came after is merely coincidence.

Via theGrio:

“She wrote me, just like every other guest,” Vanzant said, addressing concerns that it might have been too soon to discuss Lozada’s personal crisis on national television.

For more log on to http://www.TheUrbanDaily.com

LIKE OUR FACEBOOK PAGE- 101.1 WIZ NATION.COM

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER- 1011WIZF

FOLLOW ME-KRISTENK ON TWITTER- Radioonekristen

Chad Johnson , Evelyn Lozada , Fix my life , Iyanla Vanzant denies Exploting Evelyn Lozada , Kristen K , reality tv , The Urban Daily

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
37 items
Celebrities At NBA All-Star Weekend 2019 [PHOTOS]
 20 hours ago
02.17.19
Dave Chappelle Personally Delivers Show Tickets To Couple…
 2 days ago
02.17.19
50 Cent Tells Teairra Mari To Pay Up…
 2 days ago
02.17.19
Tamar Braxton Wins ‘Celebrity Big Brother’, Is The…
 3 days ago
02.17.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close