Iyanla Vanzant Denies Exploiting Evelyn Lozada

Iyanla Vanzant doesn’t appreciate the insinuation that she exploited the recent drama between Evelyn Lozada and Chad Johnson for her new TV venture, Iyanla, Fix My Life. The OWN TV personality tells theGrio that it was Evelyn who reached out to her. You know, because some of your aunties and cousins were giving the cast members of Basketball Wives hell…hence the need for an image reboost.

According to Iyanla, all guests are selected based on letters penned to her and what came after is merely coincidence.

Via theGrio:

“She wrote me, just like every other guest,” Vanzant said, addressing concerns that it might have been too soon to discuss Lozada’s personal crisis on national television.

For more log on to http://www.TheUrbanDaily.com

LIKE OUR FACEBOOK PAGE- 101.1 WIZ NATION.COM

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER- 1011WIZF

FOLLOW ME-KRISTENK ON TWITTER- Radioonekristen