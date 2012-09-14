BEST IN SHOW: 4 Amazing Looks from Custo Barcelona Spring 2013 Collection

According to hellobeautiful.com for years, designer Custo Dalmau has lived for bright palettes and architectural prints–his Spring 2013 collection was no different. Though it was an example of over-styling at it’s best, the runway was covered in palm trees, hearts, and flowers highlighted with pops of neon pink, lime green and tangerine orange. This collection is not for minimalist.

t is, however, perfect for fashion daring celebrities. I’m predicting those waist-capes in prints and lace-patterns will be seen on Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj at the Grammys. And I’m swooning over the heels – so eclectic, bold, and daring. Check out some of my favorite images from the show!

Your thoughts?

