Hilarious! Comedian Bruce Bruce Says “Some Preachers Are Former Pimps” [Exclusive Audio]

Comedian Bruce Bruce knows a thing or two about pimpin!…well at least he thinks he does. Bruce Bruce tells our sister station Power 107.5 that some preachers are pimps too. Listen to why he believes so and some of his other hilarious thoughts in this exclusive interviews with the Power Morning Crew.

Bruce Bruce , interview , Pimp , PMC

