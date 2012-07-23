CLOSE
Fasho Celebrity News
The American Idol Gets A New Judge!!!

The American Idol gets a new judge, first it was Paula Aboul, J-Lo and now it’s Mariah Carey.  Fox just made it official: Carey is the latest successful pop diva to join American Idol. The 42-year-old will join the judges table for season 12.Fox just made it official: Carey is the latest successful pop diva to join American Idol. The 42-year-old will join the judges table for season 12.  Is Mariah a good fit for the show?  What are your Thoughts?

Photos
