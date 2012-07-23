Katherine Jackson Reported Missing

Katherine Jackson, the mother of Michael & Janet Jackson, was reported missing by her nephew on Sunday, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department. Katherine’s nephew, Trent Jackson, reported the family matriarch missing after her grandchildren were unable to reach her all week says the huffingtonpost.com.

Early Sunday morning, Paris Jackson, Michael’s 14-year-old daughter, took to Twitter, and asked for the public’s help in finding her grandmother:

See what she tweeted by clicking here.

But earlier this week, Jermaine Jackson tweeted that his mom Katherine was resting in Arizona on doctor’s orders:

See what Jermaine Jackson tweeted by clicking here.

Katherine Jackson’s lawyer told CNN she has never gone more than 24 hours without speaking to her grandchildren.

The Jackson family has been feuding of late, with Randy, Jermaine, Tito, Rebbie and Janet Jackson seeking to have the executors of the Michael Jackson Estate resign from their positions.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated.

Your thoughts?

“The Russ Parr Morning Show”

Monday- Friday 6-10am

Saturday’s- 8-10am

Follow Russ Parr on Twitter @RussParrShow

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: