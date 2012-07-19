Bye Bye BG: Guess How Much Time BG Has To Serve In Federal Prison

I feel so bad for this guy. Rapper BG was just sentenced to 14 years for gun possession and witness tampering. I guess you could say its a for his music career. My source says

The rapper, who was arrested after a 2009 traffic stop, previously pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. He then obstructed justice by convincing one of his associates to claim ownership of the gun.

Prosecutors reportedly sough a 25-year prison sentence, citing B.G.’s past criminal activity. Prosecutors also claimed that he was “profiting off of New Orleans’ “cycle of violence,” pointing to his music videos as an example, but U.S. District Judge Ginger Berrigan declined to use them as a basis for a lengthier sentence.

