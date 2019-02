Ice Cube has rocked everything from a jeri curl to cornrows, and his latest hairstyle of choice is a fully picked out afro. So why has Ice Cube decided to rock an afro? Watch him explain in this exclusive interview with T.T. Torrez at the Radio One Fest in Miami.

Written By: Darnella Dunham, Senior Producer Posted July 11, 2012

