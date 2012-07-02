4 Party Planning Tips For Mom

Have you ever tried to plan for your childs burthday party? Things can get pretty crazy especially when you you have a picky child. Well check this out, here are some themed party ideas that ever mother should know.

4. Personalize – When it comes to themed parties you must take personalizing to the next level. From custom cupcake toppers to themed food. Here are two great websites that I use whenever planning a themed party. Trust me, both of these sites are full of great ideas that are easy to implement. Etsy.com or Hostess With The Mostess.

3. Vendors – Once you choose the venue then it’s time to find vendors. Your vendors will be your food, entertainment, theme designers, rental companies etc. Depending on how big your event will be, it is always a good idea to hire an event planner as they know who the best vendors to use. In addition, they are great resources to help you carry out your event. If it is a smaller event, then the best way to find local vendors is to start a google search and start reading reviews. Websites like yelp.com or bizbash.com are great places to start. If you put the research in you will find the perfect location.

2. Research Venue – Once you choose a theme, now it’s time to find a venue and choose your vendors. I always try to look for venues that are blank canvases for a themed party, like a park or a banquet hall. But there are plenty of party places that make it easy to plan your party. Like sports centers, play houses, etc. Depending on your child’s age will depict what type of venue you choose.

