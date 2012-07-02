2012 B.E.T. Awards Recap [Video X Photos]

Hitting the stage to perform “Climax,” Usher was joined by music’s finest from Kanye West and Maze to Nicki Minaj and Chante Moore who all graced the stage for the 2012 BET Awards!

The 2012 BET Awards started off with a stellar performance by the G.O.O.D. Music Group who kicked off the show with their performance of “Mercy.” Lots of energy. And Kanye’s semi-freestyle was something for the books. And the planned “surprise” from Hov during The Throne’s acceptance speech (and hilariously interrupted ‘Ye later). READ MORE.