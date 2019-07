I don’t know why I get this Alanis Morissette vibe from Willow Smith lol. I Am Me is a very mature record for a girl her age, very confident and liberating. Her message is great. Her personality is even better. Recently she received a lot of criticism for being to eccentric. I say, let the girl grow into her own.

