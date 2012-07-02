CLOSE
Russ Parr Reminisces On Good Times With Jimmie Walker [AUDIO]

Jimmie Walker aka JJ phoned into the Russ Parr Morning Show today to discuss with us the birth of his new book. Its been almost 33yrs since he played the role of JJ on the Good Times” sitcom. Everyone within reach of a television back in the mid 70’s, and beyond got hip to the clever slang term “Dyn-O-Mite.” Which he admitted he figured audiences would think it was stupid and couldn’t relate to such a word. Yet the producers fought and won that battle. Till this day you can’t speak on the show without using his popular catch phrase “Dyn-O-Mite.”

Book: Dyn-O-Mite the life and times of Jimmie Walker is available in bookstores almost everywhere. Take a listen to the interview below to learn more about one of Russ Parr’s idols in the comedy circuit, Jimmie Walker.

Russ Parr’s Dyn-O-Mite interview with “Jimmie Walker”

