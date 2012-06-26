New Music Tuesday: MMG “Self Made 2”

0 reads Leave a comment
What’s up Wiznation.com! Today is a New Music Tuesday and we are hooking you up with MMG’s Self Made 2 all day on 101.1 The Wiz so tune in all day for the hook up! here is the playlist on the cd. Good luck!!
1 Power Circle/Gunplay, Stalley,Wale & Meek Mill featuring Rick Ross & Kendrick Lamar
2 Black Magic/Meek Mill featuring Rick Ross
3 This Thing Of Ours/Wale & Omarion featuring Rick Ross & Nas
4 All Birds/Rick Ross featuring French Montana
5 Actin Up/Wale & Meek Mill featuring French Montana
6 Fountain Of Youth/Stalley featuring Rick Ross & Nipsey Hussle
7 I Be Puttin’ On/Wale featuring Wiz Khalifa, French Montana & Roscoe Dash
8 The Zenith/Wale & Stalley featuring Rick Ross
9 M.I.A./Omarion & Wale
10 Bag Of Money/Wale & Meek Mill featuring Rick Ross & T-Pain
11 Let’s Talk/Omarion featuring Rick Ross
12 Black On Black/Gunplay featuring Ace Hood & Bun B
13 FluorescentInk/Stalley & Wale featuring Rick Ross
14 Bury Me A G/Rick Ross featuring T.I.
Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours