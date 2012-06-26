CLOSE
New Music Tuesday: MMG “Self Made 2”

What’s up Wiznation.com! Today is a New Music Tuesday and we are hooking you up with MMG’s Self Made 2 all day on 101.1 The Wiz so tune in all day for the hook up! here is the playlist on the cd. Good luck!!

1 Power Circle/Gunplay, Stalley,Wale & Meek Mill featuring Rick Ross & Kendrick Lamar

2 Black Magic/Meek Mill featuring Rick Ross

3 This Thing Of Ours/Wale & Omarion featuring Rick Ross & Nas

4 All Birds/Rick Ross featuring French Montana

5 Actin Up/Wale & Meek Mill featuring French Montana

6 Fountain Of Youth/Stalley featuring Rick Ross & Nipsey Hussle

7 I Be Puttin’ On/Wale featuring Wiz Khalifa, French Montana & Roscoe Dash

8 The Zenith/Wale & Stalley featuring Rick Ross

9 M.I.A./Omarion & Wale

10 Bag Of Money/Wale & Meek Mill featuring Rick Ross & T-Pain

11 Let’s Talk/Omarion featuring Rick Ross

12 Black On Black/Gunplay featuring Ace Hood & Bun B

13 FluorescentInk/Stalley & Wale featuring Rick Ross

14 Bury Me A G/Rick Ross featuring T.I.

