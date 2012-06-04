Russ Parr Knew His Film “The Undershepherd” Wouldn’t Be Accepted [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

“The Undershepherd” is Russ Parr‘s latest film, and he has been recognized by the ABFF(American Black Film Festival) with six nominations for the project. Alfredas spoke in detail about this honor and asked Russ Parr a few questions, and he readily acknowledged that he did not expect for “The Undershepherd” to be accepted because of its controversial subject matter surrounding the Black church.

Take a listen to Russ and Alfredas discuss the nominations in the audio player, and the categories Russ could win below. The ABFF takes place June 20-23rd in Miami.

[Audio] Russ Parr Knew His Film “The Undershepherd” Wouldn’t Be Accepted

+ Best Narrative Feature Film

+ Best Director

+ Best Screenplay

+ Best Actor: Isaiah Washington

+ Best Actress: Malinda Williams

+ Grand Jury Prize

