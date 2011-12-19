Beyonce’s Parents Mathew And Tina Knowles Officially Divorce

The marriage of Beyonce‘s parents Tina and Mathew Knowles is officially over, now that their divorce is legally complete. Reports about Tina filing divorce surfaced two years ago, but then it was dropped last year after both Tina and Mathew failed to show up for court.

Mathew got another woman pregnant during their marriage, and even though Tina never spoke about the scandal publicly, it probably was a big reason why they’re divorcing. Get more details at TMZ.

