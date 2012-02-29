Willow Smith To Play A Young Whitney Houston In Biopic?

SOURCE

Just when you thought it was odd that Rihanna was being considered to play Whitney Houston in her forthcoming biopic, things just got weirder… Willow Smith is rumored to possibly play a young Whitney in the film. According to ContactMusic:

“The movie is likely to span several decades of the singer’s life, Will Smith’s daughter Willow Smith could be cast as Whitney during her childhood.”

Jennifer Hudson and Vivica A. Fox are also rumored to be in the running to play Whitney!

