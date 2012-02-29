GUESS WHO HOUSE YOU CAN NOW BUY FOR ONLY $29 MILLION

Thats right G.O.A.T. aka Michael Jordan’s house went on the market today, and for about $29 million dollars this epic house can be yours. The famous infamous basketball mogual/ businessman/nba team owner to me is worth that much money, and if I did in my wildiest dream did buy that estate I wouldnt change a thing!!!The estate includes nine bedrooms, 15 baths and five fireplaces.

There’s also a three-bedroom guesthouse, pool area, outdoor tennis court and three climate-controlled multi-car garages. An indoor basketball complex features a full-size regulation court with specially cushioned hardwood flooring and competition-quality high intensity lighting. It has a sound system set up to provide perfect acoustics within the court space. Although Michael designed the custom home in 1995, he has moved on. The former Chicago Bulls star is currently building another custom estate in Florida with his new fiancee, model Yvette Prieto.

