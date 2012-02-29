Whitney’s Final Film Rushed To Release

In light of Whitney Houston’s death, Sony is rushing to complete her last film, Sparkle, indicating that it may be released before its original release date of August 17, 2012.

According to recent reports the “Sparkle” producers are racing to finish the film because of fear that Houston’s performance will be illegally obtained and leaked online. As previously reported, in the film, Houston stars alongside Jordin Sparks, and plays the mother of three girls who are part of a famous singing group. The movie, a remake of the popular 1976 film by the same name, is said to be one of the late singer’s favorites. In addition to acting in the film, Whitney served as Executive Producer.

