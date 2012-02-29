CLOSE
Whitney Houston’s cause of death revealed!!!

Whitney Houston’s tragic demise will reportedly be ruled an accidental death. Its been a little over two weeks and the world remains stunned over the sudden passing of a musical icon. It won’t be long until we get at least one of our many questions answered, what killed Whitney? A source within the investigation has confirmed Whitney did not die by her own hand or anyone else’s.

After the passing of our fallen songbird the toxicology process began immediately. The screening may be given as early as next week. Stay tuned to 101.1 the Wiz for more details.

Whitney Houston 08/09/63- 02/11/12

Your thoughts?

