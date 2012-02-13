UPDATE: Coroner Says Prescription Drugs Cause Of Death

SOURCE

Prescription drugs were allegedly the downfall of Whitney Houston. According to TMZ, Whitney Houston’s family was told by L.A. County Coroner officials that the singer did not die from drowning, but rather from what appears to be a combination of Xanax and other prescription drugs mixed with alcohol according to family sources.

The site is also reporting that it was actually Whitney’s aunt, Mary Jones, who discovered Whitney’s body in the bathtub. Mary had laid out Whitney’s dress for the evening on the bed and then left for about a half hour. When Whitney didn’t come out of the bathroom, Mary entered, pulled Whitney out of the tub and began administering CPR.

Whitney Houston’s Grammy Awards Moments [VIDEO]

Water Found In Whitney Houston’s Lungs