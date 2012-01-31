LeBron James Pedals His Way To Work In Miami

I suppose you can say he’s going the extra mile, literally! He’s not at home having a meal or going through an interesting pre-game ritual, LeBron James is putting in a workout before the job by taking his bike to the arena.

Can you imagine being in your car and a superstar athlete pulls up, wearing tights in all black? I’d be thrown off too. LeBron James is clearly committed to being fit. Before the game on Sunday fans were able to snap a few photos of him as he waited at the light. Take a look:

What do you think of LeBron’s dedication? Did you watch the game as The Heat took on the Bulls over the weekend? Share in the conversation on our Facebook fan page 101.1 Wiz Nation.

