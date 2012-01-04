Promoter Kidnapped In Angola Because Of Nas!!!

A promoter from the United States claims that he was kidnapped in Angola, Africa after a failed New Year’s Eve show that was supposed to feature Nas.

TMZ reports that a promoter named Patrick Allocco from AllGood Entertainment, was working for a local concert promoter in Angola named Henrique “Riquhino” Miguel, who paid $315,000 for an appearance by Nas and Jemiah Jai.

Nas and Jemiah Jai allegedly missed their flights to Angola, resulting in a dispute between Allocco and Miguel, who allegedly hired local thugs to kidnap the man and his son at gunpoint.

They were held and interrogated for over seven hours, until the U.S. Embassy intervened in the situation.

“The hope is that Nas and Jemiah Jai will return all of the monies that were wired to them immediately so that our ransom may be paid and our safe return to the United States may be facilitated,” Allocco said in a statement.

Allocco and Miguel are currently in Angola in a hotel room, attempting to resolve the dispute.

