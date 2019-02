If this rumor is true the city of Memphis is probably suffering a great hangover right now. On November 7th Diddy’s Ciroc truck was sent out to supply different bars and clubs with Diddy’s new brand of Ciroc. However the truck didnt make it very far. Sources say the truck full of liquor vanished somewhere in Memphis. Do you think this could be a true Robbery or one of Diddy’s publicity stunts.

