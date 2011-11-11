Jay-Z Under Scrutiny For Selling Occupy Wall Street T-Shirts

Jay-Z has designed a t-shirt in support of the Occupy Wall Street protests, but a statement from his Rocawear company has some questioning his intent.

Want To Occupy Manhattan?

The shirt reads “Occupy All Streets” crossing out the “W” and adding an “S”, a clever play on words and pretty consistent with the style of T-shirts the company has released in the past. However, the Business Insider asked if any profits from the sale of the shirt would go to the organizers of the Wall Street protests. Rocawear responded with the following statement:

“The ‘Occupy All Streets’ T-shirt was created in support of the ‘Occupy Wall Street’ movement. Rocawear strongly encourages all forms of constructive expression, whether it be artistic, political or social. ‘Occupy All Streets’ is our way of reminding people that there is change to be made everywhere, not just on Wall Street. At this time we have not made an official commitment to monetarily support the movement.”

Jay-Z is by no means the first person to create paraphernalia inspired by the protests. An entire collection of shirts can be found at websites like THIS (CLICK HERE). Is Jay-Z being questioned simply because he is a bajillionaire? And if proceeds were to go to anyone, who would they go to? The Occupy Movement is hardly a monolith and has many different factions.

Yes, it is ironic to capitalize on a movement against Capitalism but isn’t that the American way?

