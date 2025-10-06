Stephen Miller Accused By Congressman Of Inciting MAGA Violence Against Judge

A federal judge in South Carolina who ruled against President Donald Trump saw her house go up in flames as her husband had to jump out of a window to save himself. Judge Diane Goodstein, who has reportedly received death threats from those loyal to the MAGA agenda, was defended by a New York congressman, who alleged that Trump’s White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller egged on violence.

According to local outlet FITSNews, the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating the blaze at the Edisto Beach home of South Carolina Circuit Court Judge Diane Goodstein and her husband, Arnold Goldstein.

Although not officially confirmed, the outlet says sources told them that the Goldstein family faced death threats for the past few years. A judge who did not put their name on the record was said to be the source of the death threats angle.

Arnold Golstein, a former state senator, reportedly broke several bones as he escaped the blaze. The couple’s son was also reported to have suffered injuries.

As spotted over at The Daily Beast, Rep. Dan Goldman of New York took to X and directed a question towards Stephen Miller, accusing President Trump, Miller, and the MAGA base of promoting violent acts against their political opponents.

“Trump,@StephenM and MAGA-world have been doxxing and threatening judges who rule against Trump, including Judge Goodstein. Today, someone committed arson on the Judge’s home, severely injuring her husband and son. Will Trump speak out against the extreme right that did this??” Goldman wrote. It should be noted that arson has not been concluded as the reason for the blaze.

Miller responded to Goldman, writing, “You are vile. Deeply warped and vile. While the Trump Administration has launched the first-ever government-wide effort to combat and prosecute illegal doxing, sinister threats and political violence you continue to push despicable lies, demented smears, malicious defamation and foment unrest. Despicable.”

He continued, “Meanwhile, the Democrat AG nominee in Virginia is fantasizing about murdering his opponents and a Biden federal judge is showing radical leniency to a monster who tried to assassinate a Supreme Court Justice. While you post your libelous madness, we will keep focused on delivering public safety and fighting domestic terror.”

Goldman wasn’t satisfied with Miller’s response and replied with, “If you are trying to combat political violence, why don’t you condemn the political violence against a judge who ruled against you and your admin? It’s pretty simple: do you condemn all political violence or only that against your supporters?”

While Goldman and Miller weren’t able to find an agreeable landing point, some on X, formerly Twitter, are taking note of Miller’s single-minded focus on left-wing extremism while seemingly ignoring the actions on the right. Find those replies below.

Photo: Getty

Stephen Miller Accused By Congressman Of Inciting MAGA Violence Against Judge was originally published on hiphopwired.com

