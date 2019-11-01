CLOSE
Joyner Lucas’ Eminem-Assisted “What If I Was Gay” Track Leaks, Twitter Demolishes Song

Posted November 1, 2019

Chance the Rapper with musical guest Eminem hosts the 43nd season episode 6 NBC's 'Saturday Night Live'

Joyner Lucas has proven time and again he’s unafraid to use his pen and skill to examine a bevy of topics, and he has a new track out pairing with one of Hip-Hop’s most celebrated — and hated — veterans in Eminem. The song, “What If I Was Gay” was teased then released Halloween, and the fan reaction is harsher than expected.

The five-minute track features Lucas rapping from the perspective of a young man contemplating the reaction of him coming out as gay with Slim Shady rapping from the angle of a friend hearing the revelation. Check out the song below.

Joyner Lucas – What If I Was Gay (ft. Eminem) from Eminem

We’ve scoured Twitter for reactions to the track, which can be read below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

