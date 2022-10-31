101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Over the weekend, several people and celebrities broke out their best costumes in honor of Halloween. This year, it seems like the queen

Beyoncé

Knowles was a popular costume choice among fans. We totally understand why. Who wouldn’t want to channel their inner diva like the 28-time Grammy-award-winning singer?

Stans of the Renaissance hitmaker recreated moments from some of her famous songs and performances. Former Miss Alabama Queen Lela Victoria celebrated Spooky Season, rocking the same HBCU hoodie and distressed shorts the star wore during her 2018 Coachella performance.

“Happy Halloween 2022 …. Y’all know I had to pay homage to the best to ever do it. Rocking the Coachella look was way overdue,” she captioned a photo of her fun homage to the Houston native.

Chris Brown’s daughter Royalty sent fans into a heart-eyed tizzy when she recreated the star’s iconic date night outfit from last year. Young Royalty rocked a green sequin dress and a cute lemon-shaped purse that looked just like Bey’s fancy Dolce & Gabbana mini dress and that cool Judith Leiber pink lemon slice bag she rocked while out to dinner with her hubby Jay-Z in 2021. Royalty tied the look together with a cute pair of yellow shades that looked near identical to the 41-year-old.

Here are a few more of our favorite Beyoncé inspired costumes from this year’s Halloween celebration.

Fans And Celebs Channel Their Inner Beyoncé For Halloween was originally published on hellobeautiful.com