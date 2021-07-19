Copy & Paste: Ice-T Trends On Social Media After Seeing Photos Of His Daughter! [PHOTOS]

HomeFeature Story

Copy & Paste: Ice-T Trends On Social Media After Seeing Photos Of His Daughter!

Posted 14 hours ago

Social media is asking did Coco’s genes even try!  Coco dropped a series of photos of her and her daughter looking just like her daddy! Once social media saw the five-year-old’s face, fans immediately started to compare her resemblance to Ice-T.

According to her Instagram, Chanel Nicole is now out and about with her parents, showing up on the sidelines supporting her dad with her mom.  Check out the cutest photos of Ice-T’s twin below!

 

