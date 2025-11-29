Celebrity Thanksgiving 2025: Megan Thee Stallion Cooked For Klay Thompson’s Family – And The Internet Can’t Get Enough

Let Megan cook. Only Megan Thee Stallion could turn Thanksgiving 2025 into a Hot Girl moment – with kitchen commentary, a Southern menu, and a whole lot of ‘my man, my man, my man.’

As families celebrated the love-filled holiday, Megan shared her own intimate moment with fans. The “HISS” raptress cooked for her man, Klay Thompson, and his family and shared it with fans on Instagram.

Thanksgiving 2025: Megan The Stallion Says Dressing Is A Southern Thing, Cooks For NBA Boyfriend, Klay Thompson

In her clip, Meg walks us through her menu like she’s hosting her own Food Network show. She made a roux for her macaroni and cheese, pulled out brown sugar for her baked beans, seasoned her turkey, and prepped dressing — not stuffing, because as she reminded everyone, “that’s a Southern thing.”

She even admitted she was nervous because she wanted Klay’s family to feel the love in every dish.

After everything was done, Megan packed up the food and headed to the Thompson house. Megan also revealed she ordered all the table décor. (What can’t the Texas native do?!) And her setup was peak Thanksgiving aesthetic.

The tablescape pulled together rust, cream, orange, and green in a way that felt modern and on-trend without trying too hard. Each setting had a simple white plate with a rust napkin on top.

Mini pumpkins lined the center of the table alongside soft fall florals, pillar candles, and neutral vases that made the whole spread feel warm and inviting. Amber-toned glasses and gold flatware added a subtle shine that photographed beautifully. Overall, it looked straight off a Pinterest mood board curated by an it-girl with style – festive, current, and perfect for the holiday.

Thanksgiving 2025: How Some Of Our Favorite Celebs Celebrated The Holiday

Thanksgiving may be over, but celebs are still posting their holiday memories – and we’re eating up every update. Keep scrolling to see posts from Beyonce, Barack and Michelle Obama, Ciara, and more.

