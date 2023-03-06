- Date/time: May 27th, 12:00am to May 28th, 12:00am
- Venue: Genoa Park
- Address: South Civic Center Drive & West Rich Street, Columbus, OH, 43215
- Web: More Info
Ohio Black Expo: Riverfront CULTURE FEST w/ Sheila E., KRS-One and more
Showcasing BLACKEXPOLLENCE w/ food, music, vendors + more! Proceeds support Black youth + community programs. Children 10 and under are FREE
