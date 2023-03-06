On Air

Back To Events

Ohio Black Expo: Riverfront Culture Fest

Add to Calendar
Ohio Black Expo
  • Date/time: May 27th, 12:00am to May 28th, 12:00am
  • Venue: Genoa Park
  • Address: South Civic Center Drive & West Rich Street, Columbus, OH, 43215
  • Web: More Info

Ohio Black Expo: Riverfront CULTURE FEST w/ Sheila E., KRS-One and more

Showcasing BLACKEXPOLLENCE w/ food, music, vendors + more! Proceeds support Black youth + community programs. Children 10 and under are FREE

More from 101.1 The Wiz
On Air
Photos
Trending
Close